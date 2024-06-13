T20 World Cup 2024 | Kuldeep Yadav will be India's preferred spinner in Super Eight stage: Piyush Chawla

"The pitch in New York was very dicey and the way India performed on that pitch and won three out of three games, so there are very good chances going forward," Chawla told media on the sidelines of IISM Convocation Ceremony here on Thursday.

"The spinners were not needed as much in New York but once you enter the second leg for the Super Eight, the spinners have had a big role in the West Indies. Our spinners will come into play now," he added.

Chawla picked Kuldeep as his first choice even though Chahal finished the Indian Premier League (IPL) as one of the most successful bowlers.

"To be very honest only one will play, and I think Kuldeep will be the first preference because of what he has done in the last one and a half years. You have Axar and Jadeja who can give you the batting depth so I feel Kuldeep will get the nod," he said.