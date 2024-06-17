T20 World Cup 2024 | New Zealand elect to bowl against Papua New Guinea

Tarouba (Trinidad and Tobago): New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Papua New Guinea in an inconsequential Group C match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

The toss for this match was delayed here at the Brian Lara Stadium due to intermittent rains.

The contest carries no significance in terms of the tournament's progress since both New Zealand and PNG have been knocked out of the tournament.

New Zealand, who have beaten only Oman and lost to Afghanistan and the West Indies, are set to bid adieu to their star strike bowler Trent Boult who is playing his last game in the T20 World Cup.