T20 World Cup 2024 | No Halal, no problem: Afghanistan players turn chefs to overcome a ‘beefy’ issue!

Bridgetown (Barbados): For the Afghanistan cricketers, it was a meatball-sized problem to fork through! The non-availability of halal meat, a must-have in their menu, in their Bridgetown hotel forced them to temporarily wear a chef’s apron.

For the Afghans, who descended to this beautiful seaside town for their T20 World Cup Super Eights match against India, it was a different experience after tasting the overflowing Indian hospitality during last year’s 50-over showpiece.

Halal meat is available in the Caribbean, but it is not certain that all hotels and restaurants will have it on their menu.