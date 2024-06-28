T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit leads in India to 171/7

Rohit was coming on a bit better, but a second spell of rain (12:23 pm) ended hopes of continuous action (play resumed at 1:40 pm). This, therefore, was not an innings typified by Rohit’s elegance, this was more workmanlike.

Virat Kohli doesn’t particularly enjoy doing the dirty work so he, as has become the norm now, tried to force the issue and ended up getting cleaned up by Reece Topley.

While Kohli's latest dismissal was not nearly as ugly as some of the other ones his fans have had to endure all tournament long, this one is particularly worrisome because this is the business end of the tournament, and he has 75 runs from seven games at an average of 10.71. This is unequivocally the worst tournament Kohli has ever had as a batter.

Luckily for him, Rohit (57) seems to be carrying the batting load rather swimmingly, and Suryakumar Yadav (47) is in fine nick too.

The third-wicket duo realised a more-than-useful 73 from 50 balls to take India from a dicey 40 for 2 to 113 before Rohit was made to look ugly by a googly from Adil Rashid, the leg-spinner finishing with 1 for 25 from four overs.

That said, the fact that this alliance came on either side of a 38-minute rain stoppage, was impressive. However, that they were dismissed eleven runs from each other didn’t help the Indians. Neither did the highly efficient Liam Livingstone.