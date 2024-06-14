T20 World Cup 2024: Ruthless England blow away Oman

England needed only 19 balls to thrash already-eliminated Oman by eight wickets in record time on Thursday and keep alive their hopes of reaching the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup.

The win with 101 balls remaining, and after an hour and 42 minutes, was the fastest in T20 World Cup history and crucially gave the holders a better net run-rate than rivals Scotland.

Having won the toss and opted to bowl with the run rate in mind, England made a speedy start at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium as Oman were skittled out for 47 in 13.2 overs -- the fourth lowest total in T20 World Cup history.

That was also England's best bowling performance at a T20 World Cup.

Spinner and man of the match Adil Rashid took four wickets for 11 runs off his four overs while Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, the latter chalking up his 50th T20 international wicket, bagged three each for 12 runs apiece.