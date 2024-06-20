T20 World Cup 2024 | South Africa clinch 18-run win over spirited USA in T20 World Cup Super Eight clash

South Africa-born Gous led a stunning fightback for USA with a 47-ball 80 not out studded with five sixes and as many fours to keep his side alive in the contest right until the final over, but the Proteas had the final laugh as they opened their account with two points in kitty.