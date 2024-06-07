T20 World Cup 2024: USA cricketer Rusty Theron accuses Haris Rauf of ball tampering

Dallas: USA bowler Rusty Theron has accused Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf of ball tampering during the T20 World Cup match between the two sides.

Theron, who is not part of the USA squad, alleged that Rauf was running his thumbnails over the ball, which was two overs old, and hence it was reversing.

The 38-year-old seamer, who used to play for South Africa before, also slammed the ICC for turning a blind eye to the alleged incident.