T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies beat Afghanistan by 104 runs in their Group C match

Gros Islet( St Lucia): A superlative batting display led by Nicholas Pooran powered West Indies to a 104-run win over Afghanistan in their final Group C match of the T20 World Cup.

With both teams assured of a Super 8 berth, it was the two-time champions WI who displayed their batting might, amassing a formidable 218 for five, with Pooran going on a six-hitting spree during his 53-ball 98.