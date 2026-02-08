Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup 2026: All-round Sri Lanka beat Ireland by 20 runs in campaign opener

Asked to bat first, Kamindu Mendis' scintillating 19-ball 44 and Kusal Mendis' unbeaten half-century lifted Sri Lanka to 163 for six after a slow start.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 18:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 18:15 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us