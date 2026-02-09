Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup 2026: Breakthrough expected soon on India-Pakistan match issue after meeting between ICC, PCB & BCB

The ICC is understood to have asked the PCB to demonstrate what it had done to mitigate the 'Force Majeure' event, as it is needed by the Members Participation Agreement (MPA).
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 05:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 February 2026, 05:00 IST
Sports NewsT20World CupIndia vs Pakistan

Follow us on :

Follow Us