Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup 2026 | England beat New Zealand by 4 wickets

England have registered three wins in as many matches in the Super Eights. New Zealand are placed second in Group 2 with three points.
Last Updated : 27 February 2026, 19:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 February 2026, 19:15 IST
Sports NewsCricketNew ZealandT20 World CupEngland

Follow us on :

Follow Us