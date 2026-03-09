<p>Ahmedabad: Having reserved his best for the last, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma on Sunday thanked the management for backing him through the rough ride before hailing Sunday’s T20 World Cup triumph as the best day in his life.</p><p>“The one thing was very clear, I wanted to share it before as well, but today is the best day. The captain and coach had faith in me. Even I was doubting myself. I had never experienced this before, it was a tough tournament. I was just doing my process, trying to take it one game after another, but it wasn't easy,” a delighted Abhishek, who scored a fortunate 52 off 21 balls, told the broadcaster ahead of the presentation ceremony.</p><p>"But I love this team because of the way they backed me. It wasn't easy for me because going through the whole year I was doing well for the team, but in the big tournament I wasn't able to. But the faith the team and management showed in me. I got emotional in the middle of the tournament and wanted to talk to the coach and captain and they said you'll win us the big games. The crowd has supported us a lot even through tough times,” added an emotional Abhishek.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | India are world champions again, defend their title.<p>Pace ace Jasprit Bumrah, who won the Player of Match for his brilliant 4/15 show, said the win at his home ground will be the most special moment in his life. “Feels extremely special because I've played one final in my home venue but couldn't win that one, but today I won. I knew the wicket was a flat one so I had to use all my experience. Before this tournament I was in that zone where I felt I was trying too hard because I was bowling well but felt I was trying too hard. </p><p>“This tournament I just tried to let the game come to me and that worked really well. My individual assessment has always been my strength and getting the man of the match award at my home ground in a World Cup final, it doesn't get better than that.”</p><p>Sanju Samson, who was adjudged the Player of the Series for a third consecutive half-century, said it all feels too surreal. “Feels like a dream. Very happy and grateful. Out of words, out of emotions. To be honest, it started one-two years ago. When I was in the 2024 World Cup team where I didn't play, I kept visualising, kept on working and this was exactly what I wanted to do. After the New Zealand series I was broken, my dreams were completely shattered. And I was thinking what can I do. But God had different plans. </p><p>“And I was rewarded for being brave enough to dream. A lot of former players have reached out to me and tried to help me out. For the last couple of months, I have been in constant contact with Sachin (Tendulkar) sir. I reached out to him and had big big conversations with him. Getting guidance from someone like him, what more can you ask for? I am very grateful for everyone who supported me.”</p><p>Shivam Dube, who smashed a fine 8-ball 26, said his role from the beginning was to come and play such fearless cameos. “It was always there to hit some big sixes. That was my role from the first day of the tournament. I always back myself and think that whenever I get an opportunity, I'll hit some sixes. I have developed a lot, my bowling, but it didn't come off this tournament. Hopefully I will do better in the future." </p>