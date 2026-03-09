Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Got emotional in middle of tournament': Abhishek Sharma

'But I love this team because of the way they backed me. It wasn't easy for me because going through the whole year I was doing well for the team,' he said.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 19:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 19:03 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us