Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup 2026 | India versus Pakistan always special, this win will give us confidence going forward: Ishan Kishan

Kishan's 77 off 40 balls on a tough pitch made the difference as India closed out a comfortable 61-run over the opposition. It seemed has batting on a different surface.
Last Updated : 16 February 2026, 00:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 February 2026, 00:05 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketPakistanIshan Kishan

Follow us on :

Follow Us