Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

T20 World Cup 2026 | Pakistan knocked out of T20 World Cup despite win against Sri Lanka; New Zealand enter semifinals

Invited to bat, Pakistan made a formidable 212 for 8 with Sahibzada Farhan (100) hitting a stunning century and his opening partner Fakhar Zaman scoring 84.
Last Updated : 28 February 2026, 20:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 February 2026, 20:18 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us