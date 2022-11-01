T20 WC: Afghanistan post 144 for 8 against Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan post 144 for 8 against Sri Lanka

Spinner Wanindu Hasarang was the stand out bowler with three wickets for 13 runs in four overs

PTI
PTI, Brisbane,
  • Nov 01 2022, 11:37 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2022, 11:50 ist
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the T20 match between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. Credit: AFP Photo

Afghanistan could not find the final flourish and ended up with an underwhleming 144 for eight against Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday. While the Afghans were able to stitch a few partnerships at the top, Sri Lanka did well to strike at regular intervals.

Leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (3/13) picked up three wickets while pacer Lahiru Kumara (2/30) accounted for two batters.

The ball swung in the opening two overs but after that the Sri Lankan bowlers struggled to get their lengths right as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28) donned the role of the aggressor.

The wicketkeeper batter danced down and hit a glorious straight drive off Kasun Rajitha to register the first maximum of the innings.

Also Read | In big Australian grounds, India's fitness and fielding issues stand exposed

The Afghans then hit three more fours and a six to collect 42 off the first six overs. However right after the powerplay, Kumara fashioned the first breakthrough for the Sri Lankans.

Gurbaz looked to go big but there was just enough movement as the ball traversed the gap between the bat and pad to crash into the stumps.

The spinners were then able to slow down the proceedings after the wicket but Usman Ghani (27) whacked Kumara for a six to long off.

Looking to up the ante, Ghani once again tried to go for it in the 11th over off Hasaranga, who was brought back into the attack.

However, the Afghan was was done by a googly that had a touch of bounce on it and skipper Dasun Shanaka pouched it at deep mid wicket. Ibrahim Zadran (22) became Kumara's second victim in the 13th over.

With wickets in hand, Mohammad Nabi (13) dispatched a slower one to extra-cover. But the skipper wasn't able to stay in the middle for long as Afghanistan failed to fire in the death overs, losing five wickets for 40 runs off the last 30 balls.

Sri Lanka were once against guilty of being sloppy on the field. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket news
T20 World Cup
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

DH Toon | Morbi bridge: 'Camera person cleared us'

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bappi da's 'Jimmy-Jimmy' new anthem for Covid-hit China

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

Bengaluru metro passengers can now buy QR tickets

 