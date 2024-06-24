T20 World Cup 2024: Australia win toss, ask India to bat

Gros Islet (Saint Lucia), Jun 24 (PTI) Australia won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial Group 1 Super Eight match here on Monday.

Australia made one change, bringing in Mitchell Starc in place of Ashton Agar.

India fielded an unchanged playing eleven.

A win will ensure India's entry into the semifinals by topping the group.

Teams

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (capt), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.