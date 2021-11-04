T20 World Cup | Bangladesh 73 all out against Australia

Sent into bat, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals against a disciplined Australian attack

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Nov 04 2021, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 17:19 ist
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed. Credit: Reuters Photo

Bangladesh were bowled out for 73 by Australia in their ICC T20 World Cup match in Dubai on Thursday.

Sent into bat, Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals against a disciplined Australian attack in the day's first Super 12 clash in Group 1.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa spun a web around the Bangladesh batters, finishing with excellent figures of 5/19 in four overs.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 73 all out in 15 overs (Shamim Hossain 19; Adam Zampa 5/19, Josh Hazlewood 2/8).

