T20 World Cup: Bangladesh beat Netherlands by 9 runs

Bangladesh posted 144 for eight after the Netherlands opted to bowl first

PTI
PTI, Hobart,
  • Oct 24 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 16:28 ist
Bangladesh players celebrate the wicket of Netherlands' Colin Ackermann during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

Bangladesh beat the Netherlands by nine runs in their opening Super 12 game of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Bangladesh posted 144 for eight after the Netherlands opted to bowl first.

Also Read | T20 World Cup, blockbuster with dramatic climax

Afif Hossain top-scored for Bangladesh with 38 while Bas de Leede took two wickets for 29 runs.

In response, the Netherlands were dismissed for 135 in 20 overs. Pacer Taksin Ahmed was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with four wickets.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 144/8 in 20 overs (Afif Hossain 38; Bas de Leede 2/29). Netherlands 135 all out in 20 overs (Colin Ackermann 62; Taksin Ahmed 4/25). 

