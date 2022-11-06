T20 World Cup: Bangladesh choose to bat against Pakistan in do-or-die clash

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan with the winner assured of a semi-final spot at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

The Netherlands dumped out South Africa in the opening Super 12 match of the day at the Adelaide Oval to ensure a final-four place for India, who play Zimbabwe in Melbourne later, from Group 2.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh, level on four points, needed the Dutch victory to infuse power in their bid for a semis spot and now play a virtual quarter-final.

Bangladesh have made three changes from their previous loss to India through and bring in Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain in the team.

Babar Azam's Pakistan remain unchanged from the victory over South Africa that made their campaign come alive after they lost their first two matches to India and Zimbabwe.

Teams

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi