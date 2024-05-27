T20 World Cup | Can cricket make inroads in baseball-loving America?

New Delhi: Cricket, a popular pastime in the United States in the mid 1800s, makes a big-ticket return to North American shores through the T20 Word Cup but will it be able to leave an impression on the local audience that knows little to nothing about the gentleman's game?

Cricket globally is driven by India but the International Cricket Council sees huge potential in the American market and claims there are already 30 million fans that follow the game in the massive country.