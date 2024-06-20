T20 World Cup | Salt assault leads England to smooth eight-wicket win over West Indies

Gros Islet: Phil Salt slammed a belligerent unbeaten 87 as defending champions England began their T20 World Cup Super Eights campaign with a crushing eight-wicket win over the West Indies here.

Coming off a scorching display against Afghanistan, West Indies amassed a competitive 180 for four, but England waltzed to 181 for two in 17.3 overs in their Group 2 match.

Salt led their charge with a bruising innings that came off 47 balls with seven fours and five sixes. The opener received copious help from Jonny Bairstow (48 not out, 26b, 5x4, 2x6).

But equal amount of credit should be given to the English bowlers too for producing as many as 51 dot balls with Jofra Archer (1/34) and Adil Rashid (1/21) accounting for 22 of them in their tidy spells.

Salt made full use of his reprieve by Nicholas Pooran on seven to cart the Windies bowlers around in the company of Bairstow as the Englishmen together milked 97 runs from 44 balls for the third wicket, while negotiating the hosts' spin attack in the middle overs.