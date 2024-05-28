T20 World Cup | Far from IPL, bowlers set to lord over batters in international tournament

In the USA, only Florida has prior experience in hosting high-profile cricket matches. New York and Texas are bracing for their maiden foray into the sport.

Will that have an impact on the scoring rate?

"Yeah! it can be as initially the teams might be looking to assess the pitch and other conditions. I think these drop-in pitches that are being used in some of these venues are more consistent than the natural pitches. So, we may see a few high scores in that round," he said.