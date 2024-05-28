T20 World Cup | Former Australia opener Burns to represent Italy in tribute to late brother

Melbourne: Former Australia test opener Joe Burns has switched allegiance to Italy in a bid to help the Europeans qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup as a tribute to his late brother.

Burns, who played 23 tests from 2014-20, was left out of Queensland state's contracts list for the coming domestic season in Australia and has been mourning his brother's death in February.

Burns wrote about his grief in a social media post with a picture of a blue Italy shirt with the number 85 his brother wore at his amateur cricket club in Queensland.