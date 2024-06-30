T20 World Cup Highlights: USA's sparkling debut, Afghan bravehearts' dream run & India's brilliance

Bridgetown: The curtains on arguably the most exhilarating of all T20 World Cups were drawn with India's magnificent triumph over South Africa in a pulsating final which aptly summed up the entire tournament that twisted this way and that till the very end.

While India strengthened their position as one of the true behemoths of the modern game with their embarrassment of riches in terms of talent, and an unerring determination to win, the others too, with their extremely high standard of cricket, contributed handsomely in making it an unforgettable tournament.

Here are some significant moments from the past few weeks to reminisce about:

1) USA shock Pakistan

First-timers USA, co-hosting the showpiece with the West Indies, caused a flutter when they stunned former champions Pakistan in a Super Over in Dallas in the very first week of the tournament.

A boundary off the final ball of USA's run-chase had sent the match to a Super Over, and it was the co-hosts of the tournament who came out on top at the Grand Prairie Stadium, pulling off one of the all-time great upsets.