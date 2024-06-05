T20 World Cup | India navigate New York minefield to win by 8 wickets against Ireland

India won their first game in the 2024 T20 World Cup against Ireland by 8 wickets, chasing down the target of 97 within 12.2 overs.
Having won the toss, Rohit Sharma chose to field first on what has been a very tricky pitch for batsmen in New York.
India's pacers shone as the Irish become another victim of the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. Ireland were bowled out for 96, with Gareth Delany scoring 26 of 14, the highest of the XI.
Hardik Pandya was back in business, picking 3/27 in his overs.
Once they came into chase, the Indian batsmen showcased their experience to navigate the pitch and chase down.
Virat Kohli fell early, but Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant stitched a partnership of 54 runs soon after. The captain scored 52 off 37 but retired hurt in the 10th over after being hit on the arm.
Pant then went on to finish the chase, ending with 36 off 26 balls, but not before SKY got out looking to do the same.
Mark Adair and Benjamin White were the wicket takers for Ireland.
Published 05 June 2024, 17:25 IST