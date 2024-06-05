T20 World Cup | India navigate New York minefield to win by 8 wickets against Ireland

Having won the toss, Rohit Sharma chose to field first on what has been a very tricky pitch for batsmen in New York.

India's pacers shone as the Irish become another victim of the pitch at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. Ireland were bowled out for 96, with Gareth Delany scoring 26 of 14, the highest of the XI.

Hardik Pandya was back in business, picking 3/27 in his overs.