T20 World Cup: India need 160 to win against Pakistan

After a slow start to the innings, losing both openers in quick succession, fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed (51 off 34) and Shan Masood ( 52* off 42), helped Pakistan reach a total of 159/8 against India in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Sunday.

The Men in Blue were impressive in the bowling department, with Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya picking up 3 wickets each,

India won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan, in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Sunday

Hardik Pandya took the wicket of Haider Ali, who was dismissed for just 2 runs. The all-rounder also took the wicket of Shadab Khan and Muhammad Nawaz.

Following a brilliant knock of 51 from 34 balls, Iftikhar Ahmad was dismissed by pacer Mohammed Shami.

Skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for zero in the second over by bowler Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep also took the wicket of Mohammed Rizwan for 4 runs in the fourth over. Asif Ali was dismissed for 2 by Singh.

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

The arch-rivals are pooled together in a group consisting of South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Thousands of fans from both countries have crisscrossed the globe to watch their team in action and trust rival captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to tell you this is another ‘match’ for them but all the 22 players and the reserves know that this is 'The Match'.

Both India and Pakistan had their final warm-up fixtures washed out in Brisbane earlier in the week. While India have all players available for selection, Pakistan have been given a sigh of relief with Shan Masood available after being hit on the head in Friday's practice session though Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to him still recovering from a knee injury.

Both Pakistan and India have fielded three seamers and two spinners in their respective playing XIs.

India have preferred Dinesh Karthik ahead of Rishabh Pant in the wicketkeeper's role.

Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel are the two spinners, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are the three seamers.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

