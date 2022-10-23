T20 WC: Md Rizwan out; Arshdeep puts Pak in a spot

T20 World Cup: Md Rizwan out; Arshdeep puts Pakistan in a spot

At the end of 5 overs, Pakistan are at 24-2

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 23 2022, 13:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 14:00 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

India won the toss and chose to field first against Pakistan, in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Sunday.

Skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for zero in the second over by bowler Arshdeep Singh. Arshdeep also took the wicket of Mohammed Rizwan for 4 runs in the fourth over.

At the end of 5 overs, Pakistan are at 24-2.

The arch-rivals are pooled together in a group consisting of South Africa, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Zimbabwe.

Thousands of fans from both countries have crisscrossed the globe to watch their team in action and trust rival captains Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam to tell you this is another ‘match’ for them but all the 22 players and the reserves know that this is 'The Match'.

Both India and Pakistan had their final warm-up fixtures washed out in Brisbane earlier in the week. While India have all players available for selection, Pakistan have been given a sigh of relief with Shan Masood available after being hit on the head in Friday's practice session though Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out due to him still recovering from a knee injury.

