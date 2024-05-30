T20 World Cup | Proteas' power hitters need bowlers to back them up

Cape town: South Africa’s power hitters make a compelling case for why they can emerge winners of the T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, but whether they have the bowlers to back it up is the big question heading into the June 1-29 tournament.

The country’s woes at World Cups, be it the 50-over or shortest format, are well documented and so the expectations back home have been tempered, with supporters scarred by past failures.

Within the team there is confidence they can claim a maiden crown, albeit the conditions in New York, where they play their first three group games, are unknown. They take on Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Bangladesh in the Big Apple before travelling to Kingstown to face Nepal.