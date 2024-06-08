T20 World Cup | 'Real litmus test': Sidhu on Nassau Stadium pitches

New York: Navjot Singh Sidhu believed that batters should buck up and get used to what the pitches in America have to offer, and not let them get into their heads.

The surfaces at the Nassau County International Stadium have come under the scanner after the first couple of games saw less-than-ideal conditions on offer.

Besides plenty of swing in the air, even when bowlers attempted to bowl with a cross seam, there was plenty of deviation of the surface. Worse, the ball was either kicking up abruptly or staying low occasionally.

Under these circumstances, the two games at the venue are yet to see a total of more than 100 runs. It didn’t help either that some of the players were clipped on their bodies.

In the aftermath of India’s opening game against Ireland, the International Cricket Council admitted in a press release that they were not happy with the surface themselves and will be looking to remedy it in the days to come.

It’s unsure how or what they can do this late, but India’s next game at the venue is against Pakistan, and the stakes are high so a below-par pitch will earn the ire of the cricketing community.