T20 WC: S Africa-Zimbabwe match abandoned due to rain

T20 World Cup: South Africa-Zimbabwe match abandoned due to rain

Electing to bat, Zimbabwe posted 79 for five after the match was reduced to nine-over-a-side

PTI
PTI, Hobart,
  • Oct 24 2022, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 18:29 ist

The T20 World Cup match between South Africa and Zimbabwe was called off after multiple rain interruptions, here on Monday.

Electing to bat, Zimbabwe posted 79 for five after the match was reduced to nine-over-a-side.

Zimbabwe lost early wickets before Wessly Madhevere (35 not out) and Milton Shumba (18) gave them a respectable total.

Lungi Ngidi (2/20) picked up two wickets for South Africa.

Quinton de Kock led South Africa's chase superbly, smashing 47 off 18 balls.

The Proteas were 51 for no loss in 3 overs before rain spoiled their party.

Brief Scores:

Zimbabwe: 79 for 5 in 20 overs (Wessly Madhevere 35 not out, Milton Shumba 18; Lungi Ngidi 2/20).

South Africa: 51 for no loss in 3 overs (Quinton de Kock 47 not out). 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
T20 World Cup
South Africa
Zimbabwe

What's Brewing

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Infographic | Delhi's AQI on Diwali since 2015

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Anchovies and sardines are a climate solution in a can

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

Diyas made of cow dung add sparkle at Deepotsav

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

 