T20 World Cup | Team Analysis: New Zealand vs England

The memories of the ICC 50-over World Cup final of 2019 will be refreshed as England and New Zealand lock horns in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. England topped Group 1 winning four of their five group matches. New Zealand finished second in Group 2 behind Pakistan winning four of their five group games.

England started their campaign on a high as they beat defending champions West Indies in their opening fixture of the tournament. England continued their winning way as they next beat Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka. England’s winning run only ended in their last group game as they were toppled by South Africa.

Unlike England, New Zealand’s World Cup journey began on the wrong note as they were defeated by Pakistan in their first match of the tournament. But Blackcaps bounced back from the defeat as they stitched together a string of wins against India, Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan.

While England’s flashy and attacking brand of T20 cricket has caught the World’s attention, Kiwis have been neat and methodical in winning matches.

England’s strengths:

Jos Buttler’s form is England’s single biggest strength. Buttler can either dominate from the word go as he demonstrated against Australia. Or he can either dig his heel in and then attack in the latter half of the innings, as was evident against Sri Lanka. When Buttler got out early against South Africa, England found chasing the target tough. Buttler’s form directly affects England’s fortunes. Buttler will be a force to reckon with.

England’s weaknesses:

The loss of Jason Roy could be a big blow for England. Roy played a match-winning knock in England’s successful chase against Bangladesh. But Roy’s injury will force Eoin Morgan to reshuffle a stable batting order and move Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order. The injury will also force someone from the squad to be slotted in the middle-order. Shuffling the batting order in a knockout game could prove to be counter-productive.

New Zealand’s strengths:

Four different players have stepped up in New Zealand’s four wins. Ish Sodhi, Martin Guptill, Trent Boult and James Neesham have been awarded the Player of the Match award in New Zealand’s past four matches. Four different Player of the Match winners shows that New Zealand have in their ranks multiple match-winners, which is a sign of a very good side.

New Zealand’s weaknesses:

Pacer Adam Milne has picked only two wickets from the 16 overs that he has bowled in the tournament so far. Lack of wickets from Mile would worry Kane Williamson.

Head-to-head

Matches played: 21

England wins: 12

New Zealand wins: 7

No Result: 1

Tied: 1

Form Guide:

England: L-W-W-W-W

New Zealand: W-W-W-W-L

Pitch and conditions

Dubai’s pitches have been amongst the high scoring ones of the tournament. Expect a high scoring fixture.

The evening will be clear. The temperature will be 26°C and the humidity level be 53%.

Team News

England dealt a big blow as opener Jason Roy has been ruled out of the World Cup after he picked up a calf injury during England’s match against South Africa. James Vince has replaced Roy in the England squad.

New Zealand have no injury concerns.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

Martin Guptill, Jos Buttler, Kane Williamson (c), Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, James Neesham, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Impact player for England

Jos Buttler: England opener Jos Buttler is the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer with 240 runs. Buttler has played two sensational knocks of 71* and 101* against Australia and Sri Lanka. Buttler is also the tournament’s sole centurion. If Buttler gets going, then no score is beyond reach for England.

Impact player for New Zealand

Ish Sodhi: New Zealand's leg spinner is enjoying a good wicket-taking form in the World Cup. Sodhi has bowled the spells of 2/28, 2/17, 2/42, 1/22 and 1/13 against Pakistan, India, Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan. Sodhi’s spell will be crucial for New Zealand to control an explosive England batting line-up.

