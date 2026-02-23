<p>Ahmedabad: India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate on Sunday admitted the team made a lot of mistakes in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/india-vs-south-africa-live-score-t20-world-cup-updates-suryakumar-yadav-aiden-markram-3907678">76-run defeat against South Africa</a> in their opening Super Eights but was hopeful of turning things around in the next two games, which are must-wins if they wish to make it to the semifinals.</p>.<p>"Very disappointed in the performance. But when you set out to win a World Cup, don't expect someone to come and deliver the World Cup to you halfway through the competition. So we understand we've made a lot of mistakes tonight. We understand you’re probably allowed one mess-up in this phase of the competition. And we've messed up on a grand scale,” said Doeschate, known for frank assessments.</p>.Indian team think-tank to discuss dropping at least one out of form batter, hint coaches.<p>“Now, the onus is on this group of guys to turn around and put in two solid performances against Zimbabwe and the West Indies. Obviously, with the way the group goes, you need at least four points to get through now, and it's going to need two big performances and a big bounce back from everyone involved.”</p>.<p>India have an assortment of left-handed batters — six in the top eight against South Africa were southpaws — that has not only given them a unidimensional look but has allowed oppositions to field finger spinners and tie them down. In a bid to break the predictability, Doeschate hinted at bringing back Sanju Samson, who lost his place in the playing XI to Ishan Kishan owing to poor form.</p>.<p>“In the five outings we've had now, four teams have opened with part-time off-spin and it's got a wicket every time apart from the USA game where we lost Abhi (Abhishek Sharma) without a score in any case. So to start every innings zero for one, I think it's literally been zero or a couple of runs for one every time is obviously putting pressure on the link players.” </p>.<p>“Tilak (Varma) and Sky (Suryakumar Yadav) have their role to link up with the guys at the back end, and it hasn't gone that way. Look, there's a lot of inexperience in the team, and you want a settled team. These guys have done it all before. They're all fantastic players. So, do you stick with it or twist? You stick with the guys who we feel have performed really well over the last 18 months and who are maybe shy of a few runs now? Or do we twist and bring Sanju, who's also a fantastic player and obviously helps tactically with having a right-hander at the top of the order, and I'm sure that'll be a talking point over the next few days going into these two very important games.”</p>