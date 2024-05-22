T20 World Cup: Yuvraj prefers Pant over Samson, says Hardik will produce something 'special'

Sticking to his preference for a left-right batting combination throughout the line-up, Yuvraj has leaned towards Pant over Samson for the vital wicket-keeper's role.

"I'd probably go for Rishabh. Obviously Sanju is also in great form, but Rishabh (is a) left-hander, and I believe that Rishabh has massive potential to win games for India, which he has done in the past," Yuvraj, an ambassador of the upcoming T20 World Cup, told ICC.

"Lot more in Test cricket, and he's someone who I feel can be a match-winner on the big stage."

While both Pant and Samson have been in sensational form in the IPL, India vice-captain Hardik has struggled to find his batting rhythm but Yuvraj remains optimistic about the all-rounder's impact in the T20 World Cup.

"Well, the good thing is that the selection has been made. (Selectors see) how players have performed at international cricket and then they look at IPL form. Just not the IPL form," said Yuvraj, who was part of India's 2007 World Cup winning team.