T20 World Cup | Yuvraj wants India to avail left-handed variety of Jaiswal and Pant

"Virat has been batting at number three (in T20 internationals) and that's his position. You get Surya at four and then you got a couple of big options."

I'd like to see a couple of left-hand, right-hand combinations because it is harder to bowl at two combinations all the time.

"For the same reason, Yuvraj, a left-handed batter himself who famously hit England's Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over during the 2007 World Cup, would pick Pant over Sanju Samson even though both wicketkeepers have been in great form in the IPL.