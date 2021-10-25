Ben Stokes added to England's Ashes squad

Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes added to England's Ashes squad

The 30-year-old declared he is refreshed after taking time out from the game

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Oct 25 2021, 14:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 14:44 ist
Ben Stokes. Credit: Reuters Photo

Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to the England squad for the tour of Australia later this year, delivering a huge boost in their bid to reclaim the Ashes.

The 30-year-old declared he is refreshed after taking time out from the game both for his mental well-being and also underwent two operations on a fractured left index finger.

"I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I'm ready for Australia," he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ben Stokes
Ashes
Cricket
Sports News
Australia

What's Brewing

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe facing extinction: Experts

Tripura's tiny Karbong tribe facing extinction: Experts

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

Are we under-celebrating approval of malaria vaccine?

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

The tiny ocean creatures with a global impact

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Covid adds fuel to the match-fixing fire, says expert

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

Scientists comb Japan waters to study new eco threat

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

'Maachis' turns 25: A look at its rich legacy

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

DH Radio | NoCountryMan’s 4-yr road trip from Bengaluru

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

Crypto is failing as money, only regulators can save it

 