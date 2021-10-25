Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes added to England's Ashes squad

Talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes has been added to the England squad for the tour of Australia later this year, delivering a huge boost in their bid to reclaim the Ashes.

The 30-year-old declared he is refreshed after taking time out from the game both for his mental well-being and also underwent two operations on a fractured left index finger.

"I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I'm ready for Australia," he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.

