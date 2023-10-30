Talk with Bumrah and Shami is all tactical and nothing technical: India bowling coach

"Everyone got an opportunity here to bat, which was important. With the way Virat, Rohit and Shubman have been playing, the middle-order didn’t get the opportunity to bat, though KL Rahul did get the opportunity in Chennai. So, it was important for all to get an opportunity and this was one such game.' 'But the conditions were very difficult to bat upon – it was not coming well on to the bat and turned a bit. Despite that, they played well and we will analyse this as a team when we sit together. I feel that there are some areas which need improvement."

Update on Hardik in couple of days

Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya missed the last two games due to ankle injury he suffered against Bangladesh. He continues to recover from that blow and should be available for selection before the semifinals.