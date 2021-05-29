Tamim fined for using obscene language during third ODI against SL

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for using obscene language during the third ODI of the World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka in Dhaka.

According to a release issued by the ICC, Tamim was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for players and player support personnel, which relates to "use of an audible obscenity during an International Match."

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Tamim, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings on Friday, when Tamim used inappropriate language after an unsuccessful review of his caught-behind dismissal.

Tamim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC match referee Neeyamur Rashid, and there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Masudur Rahman levelled the charge against Tamim.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.