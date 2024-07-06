Team could not execute its plans, says Shubman Gill after loss to Zimbabwe

Harare: India skipper Shubman Gill on Saturday said he should have carried the bat through the first T20I against Zimbabwe here, while terming his side’s batting effort as “disappointing.”

An inexperienced Zimbabwe beat an Indian team brimming with an array of Next-Gen stars by 13 runs in the first T20I match of the five-match series here.

“Halfway through (the match) we had lost five wickets, and it would've been best for us if I stayed there till the end. I am very disappointed with the way I got out and the rest of the match panned out,” said Gill in the post-match presentation ceremony.