Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya

Team India visits Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya after win over Australia

The Indian team retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in the second Test against Australia on Sunday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 19 2023, 20:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2023, 20:43 ist
Virat Kohli at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi, February 19, 2023. Credit: Twitter/@BCCI

 The Indian cricket team on Sunday visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a one-of-a-kind museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India.

The Indian team retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy with a six-wicket win in the second Test against Australia here on Sunday.

The BCCI posted a series of pictures showing captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and head coach Rahul Dravid among others in the museum.

The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, which opened to the public last year in April, is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, and has the record of how each one has contributed to the development of the country over the last 75 years.

Also Read | Second Test victory sees India tighten grip on qualification for WTC Final

"A trip to cherish! #TeamIndia visited the captivating @PMSangrahalaya, a unique museum dedicated to the Prime Ministers of India, illustrating the journey of India after Independence. @PMOIndia," the BCCI tweeted.

India will next take on Australia in the third Test, starting on March 1 in Indore.

