<p>Team India's home season for 2026-27 has been revealed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bcci">BCCI</a>). According to the schedule, India is set to host West Indies, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe for limited over series, while Australia is set to tour for a five-match Test series in another Border-Gavaskar Trophy showdown. </p><p>In all, India will host 22 international matches in 17 cities across the country. </p><p>The season will begin on September 27, 2026, with three ODIs followed by five T20Is. The ODIs will be played in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Thiruvananthapuram">Thiruvananthapuram</a>, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, before the action shifts to the T20Is, which will be hosted across Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.</p>.IPL 2026 | Bengaluru Traffic Police advisory: Check parking rules, pick-up and drop-off points.<p>Next, Sri Lanka will visit in December 2026 for three ODIs and as many T20Is. The ODI leg will be played in Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, while Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune will host the T20Is.</p><p>The new year will begin with Zimbabwe travelling for three ODIs in January. The matches will be held in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.</p><p>The season will end with the prestigious and much-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, featuring a five-match Test series against Australia, beginning on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur. </p><p>The contest will then move to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad. </p><p>Here is the full schedule: </p><p><strong>West Indies tour of India</strong></p><p><strong>ODIs</strong></p><p>1st ODI: September 27, 2026 at Thiruvananthapuram </p><p>2nd ODI: September 30, 2026 at Guwahati </p><p>3rd ODI: October 3,2026 at New Chandigarh </p><p><strong>T20Is</strong></p><p>1st T20I: October 6, 2026 at Lucknow</p><p>2nd T20I: October 9, 2026 at Ranchi</p><p>3rd T20I: October 11, 2026 at Indore</p><p>4th T20I: October 14, 2026 at Hyderabad</p><p>5th T20I October 17, 2026 at Bengaluru </p><p><strong>Sri Lanka tour of India</strong></p><p><strong>ODIs</strong></p><p>1st ODI: December 13, 2026 at Delhi</p><p>2nd ODI: December 16, 2026 at Bengaluru </p><p>3rd ODI: December 19, 2026 at Ahmedabad </p><p><strong>T20Is</strong></p><p>1st T20I: December 22, 2026 at Rajkot</p><p>2nd T20I: December 24, 2026 at Cuttack</p><p>3rd T20I: December 27, 2026 at Pune</p><p><strong>Zimbabwe tour of India</strong></p><p><strong>ODIs</strong></p><p>1st ODI: January 3, 2027 at Kolkata</p><p>2nd ODI: January 6, 2027 at Hyderabad</p><p>3rd ODI January 9, 2027 at Mumbai</p><p><strong>Australia tour of India</strong></p><p><strong>Tests</strong></p><p>1st Test: January 21, 2027- January 25 at Nagpur</p><p>2nd Test: January 29, 2027- February 2 at Chennai</p><p>3rd Test: February 11, 2027- February 15 at Guwahati</p><p>4th Test: February 19, 2027 to February 23 at Ranchi</p><p>5th Test: February 27, 2027 to March 3 at Ahmedabad </p>