Team India's open-top bus parade draws massive crowd at Marine Drive

A sea of humans greeted the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team in South Mumbai's Marine Drive as thousands of ardent fans gathered to watch their favourite players, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. The open bus parade started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point around 7:30 pm and went to Wankhede Stadium. The distance is covered usually in five minutes but it took more than one-and-a-half-hour as Men in Blue and supporters cherished an evening to remember.