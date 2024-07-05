Home
ADVERTISEMENT
Team India's open-top bus parade draws massive crowd at Marine Drive

A sea of humans greeted the victory parade of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian team in South Mumbai's Marine Drive as thousands of ardent fans gathered to watch their favourite players, bringing traffic to a complete standstill. The open bus parade started from the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) in Nariman Point around 7:30 pm and went to Wankhede Stadium. The distance is covered usually in five minutes but it took more than one-and-a-half-hour as Men in Blue and supporters cherished an evening to remember.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 04:53 IST
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 04:53 IST

India cricket team members greet their fans as they take part in a parade to celebrate winning the ICC men's T20 World Cup, in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Fans crowd around a bus as Indian cricket team members take part in a parade to celebrate winning the ICC men's T20 World Cup, in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

A sea of fans wait for the arrival of Indian cricket team members for a victory parade at Marine Drive in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

Fans crowd around a bus as Indian cricket team members take part in a parade to celebrate winning the ICC men's T20 World Cup, in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

An ocean of Team India supporters join the victory parade celebrations.

Credit: Reuters

Fans crowd around a bus as Indian cricket team members take part in a parade to celebrate winning the ICC men's T20 World Cup, in Mumbai.

Credit: Reuters

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma with players Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube and others during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

The T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma holds the tricolour during the open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah with the T20 World champions during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Fans gather ahead of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team's open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Players of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team with the championship trophy acknowledge fans during their open bus victory parade, in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Published 05 July 2024, 04:53 IST
Sports NewsCricket newsMumbaiTeam IndiaT20 World CupICC T20 World CupTrendingMarine Drive

