Team India's sky blue jersey to be back?

Ahead of T20 World Cup, Team India's Official Kit partners, MPL Sports announced that they will be launching a new jersey for the team.
In a video posted by MPL, Captain Rohit Sharma along with Hardik Pandya and Shreyas Iyer reveal that a new Team India jersey is going to be introduced and this time, the fans get to be a part of the process.
The game is not really the same without you guys cheering us on!
Show your fandom along with @BCCI for the game by sharing your fan moments on https://t.co/jH9ozOU1e9#MPLSports #IndianCricketTeam #ShareYourFanStories #CricketFandom #loveforcricket #cricket pic.twitter.com/VObQ3idfUz
— MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) September 13, 2022
“As fans you make us the cricketers we are. The game is not the same without you guys cheering us on,” said the players. At the end of the video, fans were asked to click on a link below and “be a part of the new Team India jersey.”
Upon clicking the link, a plain jersey with no colour or design appears on the screen. The bottom of the page reads, "bring the all new T20 Jersey to life," after which fans can answer a few questions to be a part of the design reveal.
To participate in the process:
*Click on the link
*Fill in the details
*Write your message/ fan moment and upload an image
Every 10,000th fan message will reveal a part of the jersey according to MPL Sports website. The website also allows fans to pre-book the new jersey.
Even though the video does not reveal any further details about the jersey, twitteraties went gaga over the announcement as they hoped this change would bring back the famous 'sky blue' Indian jersey.
