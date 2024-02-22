Teams fret over Ranchi pitch

Ranchi: It’s serendipitous that MS Dhoni’s hometown provides India with a chance to close out the series, but there are a few doubts about the team’s balance in being able to do so.
They’re without workload-worried Jasprit Bumrah and a string of batters due to injuries, and this pitch looks a tough one to gauge.
It’s expected to turn, but the whens and the hows are all up for debate because the last couple of times Test matches were played here, the surfaces behaved in contrasting ways.
In 2016-17, it played slow and flat and the match ended in a draw. In 2019-20, it played flat but got better for pacers later in the Test which India won.
At first glance, this pitch is geared for the spinners with a semblance of a rough showing up already on either side of the wicket.
While that would have been to India’s advantage not long ago, it is nullified of late because the Indians aren’t as good at taking on the tweakers anymore.
As for the English, who normally find it difficult to gauge length to use the pitter-patter of their feet, they have relied extensively on sweeps and reverse sweeps. When it has come off, it has been devastating. When it hasn’t, it has been downright embarrassing.
Take the final day of the third Test for instance. They were bowled out for 122 runs in 30.4 overs. Brand ‘Bazball’ took a hit, but Ben Stokes was adamant in the aftermath that they would continue to play the same way.
Good luck to them because that ploy is likely to backfire, more so in this Test, because they are already overthinking the pitch. From Stokes to Ollie Pope, there have been blatant admissions of confusion regarding the surface. And you can tell that they’re trying hard, even now, to decode it.
‘Black soil’, ‘platey’, ‘large cracks’, ‘patchy grass’, ‘prepared of soil from Mars’…
For a team which insists that it doesn’t stress over conditions and surfaces as much as it does about remaining optimistic in the face of challenge(s), there is a fair bit of intellectualising going on.
The Indian team isn’t too different, and it’s just as ironic because they say the same about surfaces, and yet coach Rahul Dravid spends an unnatural amount of time studying it.
On Thursday too, he stood looking at the grass being trimmed, brushes being used to clear the debris and poked at the cracks before spending a lot of time chatting up the curator Dr Shyam Bahadur Singh and his support crew.
Shyam has a PhD in pitch management so Dravid will have plenty to chew on, but that still won’t make picking the playing eleven for this Test easy.
Taking an educated guess after having watched the two practice sessions, it’s likely that Akash Deep will make his debut in place of Bumrah.
India, given the potential vagaries of the surface and the prevailing overcast conditions here, won’t take the chance and play a single seamer in Mohammed Siraj.
While there was a reason to believe that Rajat Patidar would get the short stick after his dismal showing in the Rajkot Test, Thursday’s ‘nets’, followed by batting coach Vikram Rathour’s tone in the pre-match presser, suggested that he would get another chance.
Meaning, the batting order and the spin unit will maintain the status quo.
While those factors will put Dravid’s mind at ease, he will no doubt be concerned about all the things they haven’t been able to account for.
England will be pressed with the same questions, but something in the way they slumped off the field in Rajkot suggests that they don’t have the same spirit left in them.
This then becomes India’s game to lose.
TEAMS: INDIA (likely): Rohit Sharma (capt), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Raja Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.
ENGLAND: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wk), Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, Tom Hartley.