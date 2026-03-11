<p>While sympathising with players stranded in India after the T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took a swipe at "uninformed and unhelpful" suggestions that "anything other than safety" is driving the travel plans that have been thrown haywire by the West Asia conflict.</p><p>The West Asia crisis has led to closure of the air space over Gulf, leaving flight schedules in chaos.</p><p>The ICC said it empathises with the stranded players, specifically from South Africa and the West Indies, but "safety, feasibility and welfare" of the teams is being carefully considered while drawing up alternate routes.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | England, South Africa, West Indies to leave India on charter flights over weekend.<p>The ICC drew criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan and South African star David Miller insinuated that England players were given better travel arrangements as they were able to leave within a day of their semifinal ouster. Before this, West Indies coach Darren Sammy had expressed frustration at the lack of updates from the world body.</p><p>The ICC hit back without naming anyone specifically.</p><p>"The ICC rejects any suggestion that these decisions have been driven by anything other than safety, feasibility and welfare. Suggestions otherwise across a variety of media platforms from people uninformed of the situation are as unhelpful as they are incorrect," cricket's world governing body said in a release.</p><p>"There is no link between arrangements made in the cases of South Africa and the West Indies and those made previously for England or any other nation, which arose from separate circumstances, routing options and different travel conditions," it added.</p><p>Giving details of the travel schedule, the ICC said the South African contingent will begin departing for home on Wednesday (March 11) night and all the members are expected to leave within the next 36 hours.</p><p>Nine West Indies players have already left, while the remaining 16 have been booked on commercial flights departing India within the next 24 hours, said the ICC.</p><p>This was after their charter flight scheduled to take off from Kolkata was cancelled due to logistical issues.</p><p>The ICC also urged the respective cricket boards and players to remain patient as it works to find the best possible solutions amid the evolving situation in in West Asia.</p><p>(With ICC Media inputs)</p>