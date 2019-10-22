Teenage Pakistan fast bowlers aim to rattle Australia

Reuters
Reuters, Lahore,
  • Oct 22 2019, 17:27pm ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2019, 17:27pm ist
Shaheen Afridi would like to carry his World Cup to Australia. Reuters photo

Pakistan's rookie pace duo of Musa Khan and Naseem Shah have promised to rattle Australia with their speed when they travel Down Under next month for a two-test series and three Twenty20 Internationals.

Seen as two of the fastest bowlers in Pakistan's domestic circuit, 19-year-old Musa was included in both squads on Monday, while 16-year-old Naseem has been named in the test attack featuring a third teenager in Shaheen Afridi.

"I am not thinking about bowling to the likes of David Warner or Steve Smith, rather I want to make an impression with my pace and penetration," Musa said in a news release issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday.

"My strength is bowling fast. Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar are my fast bowling idols and I want to replicate their performances and instil fear in batsmen like they did."

The inclusion of Naseem and Musa is seen as a bold move by head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, who wants the team to play aggressive cricket under new test skipper Azhar Ali.

Naseem, who has already built a domestic reputation for his sharp bouncers, said that on his maiden call-up he also hopes to have an immediate impact.

"I aim to make an impression with my speed and swing if given a chance in the tests against Australia," he said.

"The conditions in Australia help fast bowlers, my aim is to make maximum use of the conditions and give a tough time to the home side. Playing on hard and bouncy pitches will be a great experience and a learning curve for me."

Beginning on Nov. 3, Pakistan will play three Twenty20 Internationals in Australia before the tests in Brisbane and Adelaide, the last being a day-night affair. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
Shaheen Afridi
Australia
Comments (+)
 