<p>Ahmedabad: It’s not very often the vice-captain of a team is benched, especially in a clash as important as a Super Eights game of the ICC T20 World Cup. But with the Indian team, especially under the current management of head coach Gautam Gambhir, such radical decisions are not uncommon. </p><p>While<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/icc-t20-world-cup-how-indias-everyday-hero-axar-patel-silently-killed-pakistans-chase-3900359"> Axar Patel</a> missing out of the final Group A game against the Netherlands was to help get a returning Washington Sundar to get into the groove ahead of the bigger battles made logical sense, keeping the senior pro out of the playing XI to accommodate Tamil Nadu all-rounder against South Africa on Sunday due to ‘tactical’ reasons baffled many. </p><p>Sundar, a capable all-rounder, was picked primarily because his finger-spin would offset the South African left-handers, but India skipper Suryakumar Yadav used the 26-year-old only for two overs where he gave away 17 runs. Promoted to No. 5 ahead of Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube, Sundar failed with the bat too, just like the rest of his colleagues, managing 11 off 11 balls.</p><p>When asked about Axar’s exclusion despite the 32-year-old’s proven ability to deliver in big matches, India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate was at pains to defend it.</p><p>“We spent so much time deliberating about the XI the last couple of days. And I guess the only way that it sort of didn't play into our hands is if we did have the ideal start like we did today with getting Quinton (de Kock) and (Ryan) Rickelton out so early.</p>.ICC T20 World Cup 2026 | How can India reach semifinal: The scenario explained .<p>“We were kind of looking at matchups more in the middle. And then obviously, someone has to give way. So, do we leave a batter out and get another bowler in? In hindsight, that looks like the right decision. But obviously, playing it forward and making decisions at the time, we felt we needed Rinku (Singh), as an eighth batsman, so to speak. And the decision was based around there.”</p><p>So is the management against Axar’s inclusion in the World Cup squad, which saw then designated vice-captain Shubham Gill being dropped? Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak begged to differ. “Surya (captain Suryakumar Yadav) and Gautam both spoke to Axar about the decision (to drop him). The reason to play Washy was that they had three left-handers in the top five -- de Kock, Rickleton and David Miller -- and hence there was a feeling that an off-spinner (who takes the ball away from left-handers) should play,” Kotak said at the Mixed Zone.</p><p>“Axar has played so much cricket that his confidence won't be dented because of this move. And as I said, the coach and captain must have clearly told him as to why they took such a call.”</p>