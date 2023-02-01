Tendulkar felicitates women's U19 World Cup-winning cricket team

Tendulkar felicitates women U19 WC-winning cricket team

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 01 2023, 21:23 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 21:23 ist
Sachin Tendulkar congratulates the women’s under-19 cricket team. Credit: AFP Photo

Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday felicitated the India U-19 women's cricket team for its triumph in the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa, saying the feat will encourage many girls to take up the sport and realise their dreams.

"I would likely to congratulate you on the magnificent achievement. The entire nation will celebrate (the triumph) for years to come.

"For me, my cricketing dreams started in 1983 but by winning this World Cup, you have given birth to many dreams. It was a magnificent performance," Tendulkar said during the felicitation ceremony just before the start of the series-deciding third T20I between India and New Zealand here on Wednesday.

"By winning this World Cup, you have given a dream to young girls in India to represent the country.

"The beginning of the WPL (Women's Premier League) is going to be the biggest thing. I believe in equality for men and women, and not just in sports. There should be equal opportunities," he added.

Tendulkar said the BCCI is doing its best for the growth of women's cricket in the country.

"What BCCI has been able to do and the officials' contribution in helping women's cricket prosper, I think it's a sign that we will really do well (in future)."

During the brief felicitation function, which was also attended by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, president Roger Binny, vice-president Rajeev Shukla and treasurer Ashish Shelar, the dignitaries handed over a cheque of Rs five crore to the victorious India U-19 women's team as announced by the board secretary earlier.

Sachin Tendulkar
Sports News
Cricket
women's cricket

