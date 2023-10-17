Tendulkar lays down reason for England's major defeat against Afghanistan; Sehwag trolls Vaughan

Afghanistan win against England on Sunday in their ICC World Cup match has been counted among one of the best upsets by the cricketing fraternity and experts. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium saw history scripted as the underdogs scored a huge win against the defending champions England as they won by 69 runs, leaving English fans and supporters in a shock. This was also Afghanistan's second ever win in World Cup history. Keeping in mind that the team had not had a single win in the last World Cup, this win is expected to have a major positive effect on the team's performance in its upcoming matches.