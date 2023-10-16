Tendulkar 'trolls' Shoaib Akhtar after India's win over Pakistan; latter calls him 'GOAT'

Rohit Sharma and his 'Men in Blue' on Saturday finished in style as Team India managed to bundle out arch-rivals Pakistan for 191 in their World Cup match before chasing it down in little over 30 overs to celebrate a seven-wicket win. While Sharma led from the top for his team, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was winning it with his words on social media platform 'X'.
Tendulkar was involved in a friendly banter with his good friend and Pakistani pace great Shoaib Akhtar who had shared a photo of one of his dismissals of the former Indian batter in a Test match as part of a promotional strategy for a soft drink brand.
After the win by India against Pakistan, Tendulkar found it easy to hit back, (cheekily)
"My friend, aap ka advice follow kiya aur sab kuch billlkoool THANDA rakha.," Tendulkar tweeted in response to Akthar's post.
To this, Akhtar replied, "My friend you're the greatest player of all times to have graced the game and the biggest ambassador of it. Our friendly banter doesn't change that for sure," signalling his love for the cricketing legend.
Tendulkar was also present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday as the former cricketer is also the ICC ambassador for the World Cup.
Before the exceptional batting led by Sharma, India also managed to restrict Pakistan to 191. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah bowled a spell of 2 for 19 that played a big part in India bowling out Pakistan for 191 in their World Cup match. He was also adjudged man of the match for this performance.