Thank you Gabbar: Shikhar Dhawan's retirement brings waves of tributes

Indian spin wizard and former coach Anil Kumble posted: "Congratulations on a fantastic career, @SDhawan25! Wish you the best for the next chapter. Happy retirement!" The Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) also congratulated the left-handed batter: "As Shikhar Dhawan retires from International and Domestic cricket, we wish him all the very best for the road ahead." Former India batter and National Cricket Academy head VVS Laxman said Dhawan was not just a great cricketer but also a good person off field.